Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,829. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

