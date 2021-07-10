Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 609,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

