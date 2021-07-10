Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $32,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 207,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $6,364,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $37.82 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

