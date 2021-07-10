Miles Ingrey-Counter Purchases 6 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, with a total value of £161.94 ($211.58).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,198 ($41.78) per share, with a total value of £159.90 ($208.91).

AVON opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,901.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,526 ($33.00) and a one year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £806.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

