Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 422.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.17 ($5.54).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MCRO opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 497.83. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

