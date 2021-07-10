Michael F. Mahoney Sells 201,041 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BSX stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
