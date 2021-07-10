Michael F. Mahoney Sells 201,041 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BSX stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

