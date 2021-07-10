MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.