Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 6.25 and last traded at 6.12. Approximately 133,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,040,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

