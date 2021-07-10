Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Tops $493,145.75

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $493,145.75 and $61,672.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00239289 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00816818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

