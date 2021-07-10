Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MNO stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$63.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

