Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $101.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $40.07. 62,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.