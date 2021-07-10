Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $525.91

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $525.91 or 0.01561050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $14.73 million and $2.98 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00373571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001457 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

