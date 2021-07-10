Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 455

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.59. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

