Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED opened at $284.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

