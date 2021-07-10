Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

