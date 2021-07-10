Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $875.46 million and approximately $60.12 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.35 or 0.99747470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00934868 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,720,436 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

