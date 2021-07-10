Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $18.75. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,331 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $658.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

