Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $351,511.00 and $64.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.38 or 0.99989337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.01288509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00389683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00375344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006230 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

