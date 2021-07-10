Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,409 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $44,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 60,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

