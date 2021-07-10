Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

