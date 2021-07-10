Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 935 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

