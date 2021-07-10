Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $320.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $320.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.08. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

