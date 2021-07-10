Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

COP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

