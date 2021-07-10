Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,856 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 552,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 494,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

