Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

