Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $13,631,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

PRU opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

