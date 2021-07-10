Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $129.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.50. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Masonite International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

