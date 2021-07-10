Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $260.33 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.