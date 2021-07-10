Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

