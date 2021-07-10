Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.