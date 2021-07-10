MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of MKTX opened at $460.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.