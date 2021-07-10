Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.62% of Marker Therapeutics worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,209,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRKR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

