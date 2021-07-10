Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,215 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $13,531,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,860. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $982.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

