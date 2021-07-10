Mansour Al Alami Buys 670,000 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,260.78).

On Monday, July 5th, Mansour Al Alami bought 400,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of GMS opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

