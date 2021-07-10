Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE:MEQ opened at C$105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.97. The stock has a market cap of C$981.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$62.98 and a 1-year high of C$105.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

