Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $838.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

