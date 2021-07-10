Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

