LYNC Network (LYNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $482,768.03

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LYNC Network has a market cap of $482,768.03 and $92.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00115815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.19 or 1.00154425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00942421 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,322 coins. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

LYNC Network Coin Trading

