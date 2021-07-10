Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

