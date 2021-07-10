Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

LMNX stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

