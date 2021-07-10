Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.