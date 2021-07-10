Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. Lufax has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

