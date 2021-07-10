Loop Capital Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $63.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49. Masco has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Masco by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Masco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.