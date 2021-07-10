LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

