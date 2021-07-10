Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

