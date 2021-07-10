LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.