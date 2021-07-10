Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $18.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Livent alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.