Lisa Eggerton Sells 18,730 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -67.93.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.