Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $351,449.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00014811 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $351,449.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,868 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

