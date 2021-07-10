Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after buying an additional 149,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

